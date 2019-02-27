



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The website Best Life Online has compiled a list of the most boring towns in each state, and a western Pennsylvania community is on it.

Turns out, White Oak Borough, population of about 7,800, is Pennsylvania’s dullest place to be.

The list used United States Census data to determine which places have the highest median ages, the fewest things to do and the lowest population density.

White Oak has a median age of 52, just more than 20 restaurants and hotels and is 6.67 square miles in size.

The list also says the borough only has two entertainment spots.

If you would like to see the full list, visit Best Life Online at this link.