MIAMI (KDKA) — After weeks of uncertainty regarding the future of Antonio Brown with the Steelers, Brown is ready to tell his full side of the story.

Brown has agreed to do a sit-down interview with ESPN surrounding the offseason situation with the team. ESPN NFL Insider Jeff Darlington will be conducting the interview with Brown.

According to ESPN, the interview will include a tour of Liberty City, Antonio Brown’s childhood home.

In a small preview on ESPN.com, Brown says there is a lack of respect for the team when it comes to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Brown said general manager Kevin Colbert was backpedaling on his “52 kids and Ben Roethlisberger” comment from last week, even though that is the true feelings with Steelers brass.

You can watch the preview and read about the upcoming interview on ESPN’s website.

