



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some kids may be star-struck when meeting a superstar like Sidney Crosby on the ice, but one Little Penguin had no problem striking up a conversation with the captain.

The Pittsburgh Penguins shared a video from a recent Little Penguins skills session that Crosby runs. The Child, with his Crosby jersey on, skated right up to Sid and said hello.

“WARNING: Heart-melting content 💛”

“Nice job stealing the puck from Seth Jones last night,” the child said. “I watched when you got…when you won and you got the fifth goal.”

Crosby said that he thought the child would be in bed by the time the Penguins beat the Blue Jackets earlier in the week, but the young skater said he was staying in a hotel in preparation for the Little Penguins event.

“You were on T.V. at a restaurant, too.”