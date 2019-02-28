



ROCHESTER, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are searching for a missing man from Rochester, Pa., who suffers from some mental health issues.

According to police, Darryl Craig Barbour was last seen at the Ambridge Citizens bank around 2 p.m. on Feb. 20.

His family says they haven’t seen him since 11 a.m. that same day.

Barbour is described as a black man who is about 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighs about 240 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black dress shoes and an unknown color jacket. Barbour wears brown glasses with rose/gold-colored lenses.

Barbour may be driving a white 1990 Chevy pickup truck with a license plate reading YMN-9073.

Anyone who sees Barbour or has information on his whereabouts should call the Rochester Borough Police Department at (724) 775-1100.