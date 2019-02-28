



GREEN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Troopers are searching for a male suspect who allegedly fled the scene of a crash in Indiana County.

The crash happened around noon in the area of SR-240 at SR-580 in Green Township.

Troopers said at 12:11 p.m. that they were actively searching for a male who reportedly fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin white man, wearing a green, possibly two-tone colored shirt.

Further details on the crash have not yet been released.

Residents near Cherry Tree are asked to keep an eye out for anything suspicious.

