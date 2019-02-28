



EDINBORO, Pa. (KDKA) — The Indiana University of Pennsylvania men’s basketball team was revved up for their big game against Edinboro University last night, until they realized their forgot something important.

The IUP Crimson Hawks and Edinboro Fighting Scots played in the Pennsylvania Athletic Conference West Division Title game on Wednesday night, but it wasn’t your usual basketball match-up.

While the Crimson Hawks are ranked No. 2 in the country, the game got off on the wrong foot for them.

It turns out, they ended up traveling 100 plus miles without their uniforms.

Before the game they tweeted: “We’re having our own version of a uniform malfunction and will be sporting Edinboro red uniforms.”

So the game could go on, the Fighting Scots ended up giving IUP their old away-uniforms in a great example of sportsmanship.

IUP’s forgetfulness created quite the buzz on social media.

Edinboro University tweeted, “There are two types of athletes: Those who are Fighting Scots and those who want to dress like Fighting Scots.”

And IUP tweeting on Thursday morning, “Just getting up. Anthing interesting happen last night?”

Tribune Sports and The Indiana Gazette even picked up on the story.

The Crimson Hawks went on to beat the Fighting Scots 87-59 for coach Joe Lombari’s 300th win.