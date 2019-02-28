  • KDKA TVOn Air

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A former Johnstown police detective accused of having a sexual relationship with a confidential informant has pleaded guilty to obstructing justice.

WJAC-TV reports Daniel Fisher pleaded guilty Thursday to obstruction of the administration of law and hindering apprehension.

Pennsylvania’s attorney general said the Johnstown man traded his law enforcement position for sexual favors. He also said Fisher lied to an assistant district attorney to get drunken driving charges reduced for a female informant with whom he was having a relationship. The alleged relationship began in 2017. Police were made aware of the alleged misconduct in 2018.

Fisher was ordered to pay several fees and was sentenced to at least 12 months of probation.

