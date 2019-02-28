



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster continues to grow his young legacy with the establishment of the JuJu Foundation.

Proud to announce the establishment of the @JuJuFoundation! Please follow! Official announcement here: https://t.co/rmqswt2XSU pic.twitter.com/7pZLysPyui — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) February 28, 2019

The foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to the support of youth initiatives and lifting the spirits of those in need.

“This is a dream come true to establish our foundation,” said Smith-Schuster. “This will be a meaningful platform to make a positive difference in the lives of others.”

“Be sure to follow the @JuJuFoundation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter! #TeamJuJu”

The foundation is set to have its first event on Friday April 26th called “A Tribute to Trojan Football Legends.” NFL Hall of Famer and USC star Anthony Munoz will be honored at the event.