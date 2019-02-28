By Kristine Sorensen
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After the Tree of Life Synagogue massacre, the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh sought to find a way to quickly respond to a tragedy to help children dealing with the emotional effects.

The museum first created an exhibit called “XOXO: Love and Forgiveness” in 2014.

Now, after the synagogue shooting, they have recreated it in different formats that can easily travel and “pop-up” anywhere it’s needed, within days or hours of a tragedy.

