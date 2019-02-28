



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New information has been released about a Butler County native accused of killing her co-worker in Florida.

Kimberly Kessler is charged with first-degree murder after the disappearance of Joleen Cummings in May.

The women worked at the same hair salon, and Kessler is believed to be the last person to see Cummings alive.

Surveillance images taken at a gas station days before Kessler’s arrest show what appear to be scratches on her face. She told police they were marks from bed bugs.

Officer: “They leave bruises?”

Kessler: “On me they do. Not all the time, but sometimes. But whatever.”

In newly released video, Kessler can be seen flinching during the interrogation as investigators cut her fingernails to take for evidence.

She jokes with another detective who asked about her handcuffs.

Detective: “Are those [handcuffs] hurting you?”

Kessler: “No, they feel great. You can pull on them tighter if you want. Whatever you want to do. I’m at your mercy, so have as much fun as you’d like.”

Police also released the transcript of an interview with Kessler’s mother.

Authorities say Connie Kessler became emotional when asked why her daughter disappeared from Butler County in 2004 and why she created so many aliases.

Connie told police she thinks her daughter felt like she wasn’t getting any support from her at the time.

Other evidence shows Kessler’s internet browsing history for three weeks leading up to Cummings’ disappearance. Searches on Kessler’s cell phone range from information about female murderers to psychosis and web pages on mind-controlling drugs.

The day before she was arrested, Kessler spent 18 hours searching Joleen Cummings’ name.