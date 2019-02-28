



MENALLEN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two people were taken to the hospital following an overnight crash in Fayette County.

The crash was first reported round 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on New Salem Road in Menallen Township.

At least one vehicle was involved and crashed through a chain-link fence.

According to initial reports, emergency crews found the two injured people unresponsive when they arrived at the scene. Their conditions have not been released.

State police are investigating.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.