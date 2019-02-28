  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crash, Fayette County, Lisa Washington, Local TV, Menallen Township


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two people were taken to the hospital following an overnight crash in Fayette County.

The crash was first reported round 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on New Salem Road in Menallen Township.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

At least one vehicle was involved and crashed through a chain-link fence.

According to initial reports, emergency crews found the two injured people unresponsive when they arrived at the scene. Their conditions have not been released.

State police are investigating.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s