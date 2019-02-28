



PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Authorities are looking for the driver who crashed a vehicle over a hillside overnight in Penn Hills.

The crash prompted traffic restrictions early Thursday morning on Brushton Avenue near Myrtle Street and Columbia Avenue.

PENN HILLS: My system is showing accidents on Brushton Ave & Columbia Ave. *What we have confirmed: Crews are on the scene of a crash along Brushton. The vehicle went off the road down a hill near Columbia Ave. No one was in the vehicle when crews arrived.* @KDKA pic.twitter.com/FWuB7dLmPR — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) February 28, 2019

Officials say when they arrived on the scene, they found the vehicle down a hillside near Columbia Avenue, laying on its side.

However, no one was inside.

The investigation continues.

