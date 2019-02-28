  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Celina Pompeani, Crash, Local TV, Penn Hills


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Authorities are looking for the driver who crashed a vehicle over a hillside overnight in Penn Hills.

The crash prompted traffic restrictions early Thursday morning on Brushton Avenue near Myrtle Street and Columbia Avenue.

Officials say when they arrived on the scene, they found the vehicle down a hillside near Columbia Avenue, laying on its side.

However, no one was inside.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The investigation continues.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s