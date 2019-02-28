Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Authorities are looking for the driver who crashed a vehicle over a hillside overnight in Penn Hills.
The crash prompted traffic restrictions early Thursday morning on Brushton Avenue near Myrtle Street and Columbia Avenue.
PENN HILLS: My system is showing accidents on Brushton Ave & Columbia Ave.
*What we have confirmed: Crews are on the scene of a crash along Brushton. The vehicle went off the road down a hill near Columbia Ave. No one was in the vehicle when crews arrived.* @KDKA pic.twitter.com/FWuB7dLmPR
— Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) February 28, 2019
Officials say when they arrived on the scene, they found the vehicle down a hillside near Columbia Avenue, laying on its side.
However, no one was inside.
The investigation continues.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.