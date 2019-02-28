



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh as heavy snow moves through the region.

Many parts of western Pennsylvania are now under the Winter Weather Advisory that will be in effect until 9 a.m. Friday morning.

According to officials, up to three inches of snow is expected overnight Thursday and into the morning commute Friday.

Difficult travel conditions and slippery roads are expected. Travelers should allow extra time during their morning commute.

SNOW IN THE CITY: giant snowflakes are coming down in #Pittsburgh, right now! #PAwx pic.twitter.com/AuNeVIGBTe — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) March 1, 2019

Another band of snow is expected to enter the Pittsburgh region Sunday evening into Monday morning. The first weekend of March could bring a large-scale winter storm.

