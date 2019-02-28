  • KDKA TVOn Air

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) – Officials at Plum Borough School District are warning families about the dangers of the “Momo Challenge.”

In a statement posted on the school districts website, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Rich A. Walsh and Director of Technology and Innovation Mr. Daniel Lauletta warned families of the dangers within the online video taking social media by storm.

“The “Momo Challenge” encourages students to commit dangerous and potentially violent acts on social media,” said school officials in a statement. “The Momo Challenge plays out on various forms of social media including Facebook, WhatsApp (a free messaging app that can block the identity of the sender) or gaming applications.”

According to the statement, students can receive an anonymous message from an imaginary character named Momo, which will lead students through a series of dares or self-harm. The character even threatens harm if the challenges are not completed, according to school officials.

Plum Borough School District officials say they have already taken measures to block searches of the Momo Challenge from all school district computers and tablets.

