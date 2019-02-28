  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Meghan Schiller
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Home Invasion, Local TV, Meghan Schiller, Scott Township


SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police in Scott Township are trying to track down a suspect in a case involving a man banging on an apartment door and claiming to be a police officer.

The incident happened at the apartment located on Carothers Avenue on Feb. 20.

(Source: Scott Township Police/Facebook)

According to police, a man began pounding on the door of an apartment. When the people inside asked who it was, the man shouted “police.”

Police tell KDKA’s Meghan Schiller the suspect may have been wearing a mask and carrying a long knife.

The people inside refused to open the door, and police responded to the scene shortly after.

However, the suspect got away before officers arrived.

(Source: Scott Township Police/Facebook)

Scott Township Police say once outside, the suspect got into a white Chevy Cruze and drove away. The vehicle is believed to have tinted windows, a missing rear driver’s side hubcap and possible damage to the front bumper on the driver’s side, near the wheel well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scott Township Police’s Department of Investigations at 412-276-7725 x242 or just dial 911. They say callers can remain anonymous.

Meghan Schiller

