



SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — Two people were arrested Wednesday night after allegedly robbing a barbershop on the South Side.

Officers were sent to the South Side Barber Shop on East Carson Street between South 15th Street and South 16th Street just after 9:15 p.m. for a report of a robbery in progress.

According to police, two men entered the shop, ripped open the cash register and then fled with an unknown amount of cash.

Witnesses were able to provide descriptions of the suspects, and within minutes, officers spotted one suspect on East Carson Street near South 1st Street.

The suspect led police on a foot chase, but officers caught up to him and took him into custody.

Officers found the second suspect on 2nd Avenue near the Allegheny County Jail and took him into custody.

Both suspects — identified as 19-year-old Alpha Barry and 20-year-old Tyrese Sittler, both of Pittsburgh — were sent to the Allegheny County Jail.

Barry and Sittler are facing robbery and other related charges.