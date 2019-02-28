



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — District Attorney Stephen Zappala will not pursue state criminal charges against the Pittsburgh Police officers involved in a bar brawl with a Pagan Motorcycle group in October 2018.

The announcement comes one day after the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania said they would not be filing federal charges against the officers.

Mike Manko, spokesperson for the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, released the following statement Thursday:

“With the Federal Government having declined to pursue criminal charges and with numerous parties seeking a remedy civilly at the federal level, District Attorney Zappala has decided not to pursue state criminal charges against the Pittsburgh Police Officers involved in the Kopy’s Bar incident.”

The brawl was caught on surveillance video at Kopy’s Bar on the South Side.

The undercover officers and bikers got into a fight. Members of the Pagan Motorcycle group claim the officers were intoxicated and started the brawl.

Four bikers were arrested and charged, but the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office later dropped those charges.

Since then, three of them have filed lawsuits related to the incident, including Frank DeLuca who suffered face and head trauma.