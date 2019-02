WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person has died following a fire this morning in Westmoreland County.

According to emergency officials, the fire was reported just before 9 a.m. at a home on Mamont Drive in Washington Township.

Smoke was reportedly pouring from the home.

KDKA is working to learn what sparked the fire and the name of the victim.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.