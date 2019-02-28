



SCOTTDALE, Pa. (KDKA) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro has filed a lawsuit against a Westmoreland County-based contractor accused of scamming consumers.

Jeffrey D. Bollinger and two associated businesses, Pa Remodelers LLP and Bathmakeover Pro LLC, are accused of entering into contracts with residential consumers, performing partial and shoddy work, and abandoning the projects after receiving payment.

Shapiro says a senior consumer was scammed out of $17,000 after signing a $21,000 contract with Bollinger and his business to repair the roof of his garage and install a bathroom. The consumer says Bollinger’s company removed the roof of the garage, but never returned to finish the work, causing significant water damage to the consumer’s home.

Bollinger also allegedly failed to live up to a written “Code of Ethics” he utilized when entering into contracts and registered Bathmakeover Pro in his wife’s name to circumvent the registration requirements of the Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act.

Shapiro’s office says Bollinger has previously been subject to at least nine civil actions related to home improvement work where victims eventually obtained default judgments. Bollinger has also faced criminal charges related to home improvement work in three other instances.

The lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction stopping Bollinger from owning or operating any home improvement business in Pennsylvania ever again.