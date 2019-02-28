



WHITE OAK, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in White Oak Borough are investigating a Thursday night stabbing.

Emergency responders were called to the 3600-block of Sherbine Way at approximately 9:50 p.m., according to officials.

Police say that responding officers found a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating the stabbing.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details