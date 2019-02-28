  • KDKA TVOn Air

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Police have captured an emu that’s been on the run in Pennsylvania.

Northern York County Regional Police say the large bird was caught Tuesday after residents spotted it walking through backyards and on roadways.

(Source: Northern York County Regional Police Department)

Police say animal wranglers with Ellis Animal Services walked the bird to a local emu farm where it has been corralled with other emus.

The bird was first spotted walking down the middle of a road Feb. 18, scaring a man who was working in his yard. Police have yet to locate the bird’s owner.

The emu farm’s owner has volunteered to take the bird if the owner never comes forward.

Anyone missing an emu is asked to contact police.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

