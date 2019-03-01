  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aliquippa, Beaver County, Beaver County District Attorney's Office, Local TV, Standoff, SWAT Situation


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — A suspect is in custody following a nearly six-hour long standoff in Beaver County.

Police were first called to the scene on Wykes Street in Aliquippa around 8 p.m. Thursday night for a man inside a home. The SWAT team also responded to the scene.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

After nearly six hours, officials used gas canisters to get the suspect to come out of the home.

He was finally taken into custody around 1:40 a.m.

Following the standoff, the fire department was called in to ventilate the house. The windows appeared to be shot out and the front door taken off.

Police also served a search warrant at the home.

The Beaver County District Attorney’s Office is expected to release more information on the incident today.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s