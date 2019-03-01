



ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — A suspect is in custody following a nearly six-hour long standoff in Beaver County.

Police were first called to the scene on Wykes Street in Aliquippa around 8 p.m. Thursday night for a man inside a home. The SWAT team also responded to the scene.

After nearly six hours, officials used gas canisters to get the suspect to come out of the home.

He was finally taken into custody around 1:40 a.m.

Following the standoff, the fire department was called in to ventilate the house. The windows appeared to be shot out and the front door taken off.

Police also served a search warrant at the home.

The Beaver County District Attorney’s Office is expected to release more information on the incident today.

