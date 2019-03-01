



TORONTO (KDKA) — Montreal Canadiens’ goalie Carey Price made a young fan’s day who recently lost his mother to cancer.

Anderson’s mother’s dying wish last year was for her son to meet Price one day. Earlier this week, Anderson got his chance, as the two shared a very special moment after a morning skate.

This is everything — this young fan, Anderson, met his idol @CP0031, after his mother passed away due to cancer. She had promised him that she would do everything in her power to help the two meet and it happened. This right here is hockey. #OurGreatGame (🎥 FB/ Tammy Whitehead) pic.twitter.com/ww6jLM2yoF — NHL (@NHL) March 1, 2019

The video has gone viral since Anderson’s Aunt posted the footage on social media.

The Penguins will take on the Canadiens in Montreal Saturday night.