



CLAIRTON (KDKA) — Police are looking for suspects after a woman was shot through her front door overnight in Clariton.

According to Allegheny County Police, officers were called to the scene on Large Avenue around 4:20 a.m. after multiple reports of gunfire and a shooting.

Police say the 60-year-old victim heard a knock at her door, and as she went to answer it, she was shot multiple times. Someone else inside the home, returned fire.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say she is expected to survive her injuries.

Police say the motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time. They also say no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS, or 1-833-255-8477.