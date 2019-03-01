



DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Police are looking for the owner of an adorable lost puppy found wandering the streets of Duquesne.

The City of Duquesne Police Department posted a photo of the little pup on their Facebook page and it already has almost 700 shares as the community tries to help find his owner.

They don’t know the puppy’s name because he did not have a tags or collar on, but the officers say he is a very friendly little guy.

Police say they found him wandering along Auriles Street between Grant and Kennedy Avenues around 5 p.m. Thursday.

They kept him overnight at their police station, and were urging anyone with information on his owner to give them a call.

If you have information on the puppy, you can dial 911 or reach Duquesne Police at 412-469-3774.

