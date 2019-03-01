



MILLVALE (KDKA) — A man was arrested in Millvale after a drug bust Friday.

Police say they were watching 117 Grant Street in Millvale after receiving complaints about drug use and suspected sales.

Officers raided the residence, ultimately arresting 28-year-old Lamont Anthony Willis II.

Willis is now charged with three counts of possession and intent to deliver.

Police documents state stamps bags with suspected heroin were found along with money and drugs that had reportedly been stuffed in a toilet drain.

Willis was one of several arrested in drug raids in the region Friday.

In Monessen, police found a significant amount of heroin and stolen guns at an apartment on Summit Avenue. Eric Emerson and Kimberly Jackson were both arrested.

In Rankin, authorities found heroin/fentanyl worth an estimated $20,000 at an apartment in Hawkins Village. Mychael Reid and Brandon Coleman were arrested in connection to that investigation.