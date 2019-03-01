  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMExtra
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Drug Bust, Lamont Anthony Willis II, Local TV, Millvale


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MILLVALE (KDKA) — A man was arrested in Millvale after a drug bust Friday.

Police say they were watching 117 Grant Street in Millvale after receiving complaints about drug use and suspected sales.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Officers raided the residence, ultimately arresting 28-year-old Lamont Anthony Willis II.

Willis is now charged with three counts of possession and intent to deliver.

Police documents state stamps bags with suspected heroin were found along with money and drugs that had reportedly been stuffed in a toilet drain.

Willis was one of several arrested in drug raids in the region Friday.

In Monessen, police found a significant amount of heroin and stolen guns at an apartment on Summit Avenue. Eric Emerson and Kimberly Jackson were both arrested.

In Rankin, authorities found heroin/fentanyl worth an estimated $20,000 at an apartment in Hawkins Village. Mychael Reid and Brandon Coleman were arrested in connection to that investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s