NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One woman was injured in a house fire in Washington County on Friday.

The fire broke out around 6 p.m. at a home on Ginger Hill Road near Vista Lane in Nottingham Township.

One woman was injured.

The home was destroyed.

BREAKING: One woman injured when fire destroys Nottingham Twp home on Ginger Hill Road in Washington County pic.twitter.com/4f2T1u5lLQ — Ralph Iannotti (@IannottiRalph) March 2, 2019

Further details have not yet been released.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details