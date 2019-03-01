



CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a Cleveland man attempted to threaten customers at a Taco Bell with an airsoft gun, and the customers took the gun from him and pistol-whipped him.

According to court records, the 37-year-old man has not yet been charged in the Tuesday event. Cleveland.com reports Taco Bell employees say the man came into the restaurant about 10 p.m. and started yelling at a customer, then spit at several more customers.

Police say the customers confronted the man who pulled out the airsoft gun. The customers then overpowered the man, taking the gun from the man and using it to pistol-whip him several times in the head.

Responding police found the man standing outside the store with a gash on his head. He is receiving a hospital evaluation.

