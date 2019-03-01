  • KDKA TVOn Air

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Fire poured from a self-storage facility early Friday morning, sending emergency crews to Penn Hills.

The fire broke out around 6 a.m. in a large unit at the Atlas Self Storage facility along Saltsburg Road.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Heavy smoke was pouring from the facility when crews arrived.

Officials said they had to cut the locks on the storage units to make sure the fire did not spread.

The facility is set back off of the road, so the fire did not cause any traffic issues in the area.

No injuries were reported.

KDKA is working to learn what sparked the fire.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

