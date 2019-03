PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike has put a vehicle-restriction plan in place for Sunday due to the expected snow.

At 10 a.m. Sunday, a limited commercial ban of empties/doubles will be implemented on I-76 from the Ohio state line (Gateway, #2) to New Stanton (#75) and on Toll 376 (BVE). At the same time, a full commercial ban will be implemented on I-76 from New Stanton (#75) to Carlisle (#226).

At noon, a limited commercial ban of empties/doubles will take effect on I-76 to I-476, Carlisle (#226) to Mid-County (#20) and Mid-County (#20) to Lehigh Valley (#56). At the same time, a full commercial ban will go into effect on I-476 from Lehigh Valley (#56) to Clarks Summit (#130).

The snow is slated to begin late Sunday morning into early Sunday afternoon, with the steadiest and heaviest snow expected late in the afternoon through the evening hours.

