PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority has lifted the Precautionary Flush and Boil Water Advisory for Mount Washington and Duquesne Heights following a major water main break earlier this week.

However, the PWSA says the advisory remains in place for several western neighborhoods.

The advisory was issued Tuesday after a PennDOT contractor hit a 16-inch water main on Shaler Street in Duquesne Heights. The break created a geyser, spewing water high into the air.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Lori Sperling)

Water service was restored on Thursday, and the PWSA began collecting samples.

They say through two rounds of bacteriological testing in Mount Washington and Duquesne Heights, there has been no evidence of contamination.

They are advising customers to run their cold water starting at the lowest fixture in the home until it runs clear.

The rest of the neighborhoods still under the advisory will be notified by robocall when it’s lifted.

Meanwhile, water buffaloes will remain in place at these locations:

  • Pittsburgh Fire Bureau Station #30, 916 Steuben Street
  • Pittsburgh Fire Bureau Station #31, 3000 Chartiers Avenue
  • 1717 Hethlon Street
  • Intersection of Springfield and Hamburg Street

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

