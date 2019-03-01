



INDIANAPOLIS (KDKA) — In a bit of irony, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown’s cousin Marquise is slated to meet with the team at the combine.

Steelers Post-Gazette insider Gerry Dulac reported the news that the Oklahoma wideout will meet with Pittsburgh ahead of his combine workouts.

“From the Irony of Ironies Dept.: Oklahoma WR Marquise Brown, Antonio’s cousin, will meet w the Steelers tonight.”

While the Steelers look to see if they want Marquise Brown, Antonio on the other hand is wanting out of the city. The Steelers are currently fielding trade offers for the superstar wide receiver.

Marquise Brown had a stellar season at the University of Oklahoma this past year. Brown hauled in 75 catches for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns. Brown averaged almost 18 yards per catch in 2018.