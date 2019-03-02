



PITTSBURGH (KDKA/CBS Sports) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown just can’t help himself.

The disgruntled Brown is in the news again after he appeared on LeBron James’ HBO show “The Shop” and let loose on Steelers coach Mike Timlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Brown, who was joined by LeBron, Maverick Carter and Meek Mill, said that the Week 17 situation against the Cincinnati Bengals, a must-win game for the Steelers that did not feature Brown playing, was a result of Brown being hurt and Tomlin telling him to “just go home” from practice.

“So, the last week of the season, we’re going into the final game,” Brown said. “We’ve got to win. And we’ve got to hope the Ravens don’t win so we could advance to the playoffs.

“I’m a little banged up. So, I meet with Coach Tomlin and I’m telling him like, hey, man, I’m a little banged up. So, I’m going to need a little time to get right. So, he’s like, if you’re banged up, man, just, you know, you, you can just go home.”

Brown continued by saying he was offended by Tomlin sending him home — “So, I’m like ‘damn, that’s where we at?’” and is bothered by the Steelers being able to “control the narrative” on his situation despite him “putting my life on the line” for the team.

“Like, you know what I mean?,” Brown said. “So, you’d think it’s like, I’m going to war for these guys. Putting my life on the line, and it’s like, it’s an unknown when it comes to me just like right now, the write-ups. And it’s like, you know what I mean? They control the narrative.

“So, we ain’t standing on people, you know what I mean, a good foundation. They could just paint you any kind of way then. And that’s the thing people don’t know is like, you know, it’s a controlled environment to where they could, they could kind of determine if, if they want to let me eat or not.”

Asked by Carter if Brown felt like he and Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger were “on the same page,” the wide receiver had an, ahem, interesting answer.

“It’s like one of those things where, it’s the ego,” Brown said. “I don’t have an ego because like, bro, I’m just trying to win.”

Brown continued by going after Roethlisberger when discussing the game the Steelers lost to the Broncos the week before, which featured a terrible interception that the QB later pinned on Brown running a “bad route.”

“Yeah, once the last game came, everybody’s wanting to go home with the confusion, too much confusion, I’m like, damn, this is where they’re really at,” Brown said. “Because now they’re showing me the reality. You know, all you have to go do is call me out, we lose the game, he’s like, damn, AB should have ran a better route.”

Asked by Carter why Roethlisberger would do something like that, Brown echoed his comments about Ben feeling like “he’s the owner,” and blamed Ben for throwing an interception to a defensive lineman.

“The type of guy he is. He feels like he’s the owner,” Brown said. “Bro, you threw the (crap) to the D-lineman! What the (explicative)? I’m over here wide open! You need to give me a better ball. But it’s like in the league, you’re going to have a guy from the team that’ll be like, boy, you can’t say nothing.

“I need you to get out there like, but it’s like why I got to be acting? At least ask a [expletive] how he feels first. Right or wrong. Right? Then if it don’t matter how I feel, then (explicative) it then, why am I here, you know what I’m saying?”