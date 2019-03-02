



PITTTSBURGH (KDKA) – The precautionary flush and boil water advisory impacting portions of western neighborhoods in Pittsburgh was lifted on Saturday morning.

Two rounds of water quality testing did not show any evidence of contamination, according to the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority. The water in the impacted area is now confirmed to be safe to drink.

Precautionary flush and boil water advisory for western neighborhoods is no longer in effect. Two rounds of samples did not show evidence of contamination. We thank our customers for their patience as we verified that water is safe to drink.https://t.co/CVpDJ09DBx pic.twitter.com/drwZWh4RVC — Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority (@pgh2o) March 2, 2019

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority recommends that customers using their water for the first time in several days run their taps for at least one minute before using it for cooking or drinking. This helps remove stagnant water from plumbing and brings in fresh water from water mains.

When the advisory is in place, PWSA must conduct two rounds of testing to confirm adequate disinfectant levels and verify that the water is safe to drink. After two consecutive rounds of testing show satisfactory results, the precautionary advisory can be lifted, which was the case here.

The advisory was triggered when a PennDOT contractor struck a 16-inch water main on Shaler Street in Duquesne Heights on Tuesday. The break caused low and no water pressure for approximately 3,800 customers. PWSA contractor crews completed repairs to the water main on Thursday afternoon.

