SEVERE WEATHER:Winter Storm Warning Issued Ahead Of Sunday's Storm
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:35 AMMadam Secretary
    01:35 AMPerson of Interest
    02:35 AMMade in Hollywood
    03:05 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    03:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:California Avenue, Local TV, Marshall-Shadeland, Shooting


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MARSHALL-SHADELAND (KDKA) — Police are investigating after shots were fired in Marshall-Shadeland late Saturday night.

Officers were sent to California Avenue near Superior Avenue around 9:45 p.m. in response to a ShotSpotter notification.

When they arrived at the scene, they discovered two parked vehicles had been struck by gunfire. They also found multiple shell casings.

(Photo Credit: Jacob Dumont)

Police say their preliminary investigation found an unidentified male suspect walked onto the block and fired the shots.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s