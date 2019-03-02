



MARSHALL-SHADELAND (KDKA) — Police are investigating after shots were fired in Marshall-Shadeland late Saturday night.

Officers were sent to California Avenue near Superior Avenue around 9:45 p.m. in response to a ShotSpotter notification.

When they arrived at the scene, they discovered two parked vehicles had been struck by gunfire. They also found multiple shell casings.

Police say their preliminary investigation found an unidentified male suspect walked onto the block and fired the shots.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

