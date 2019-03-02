SEVERE WEATHER:A Winter Storm Warning Has Been Issued Ahead Of Sunday's Storm.
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMCollege Basketball
    4:00 PMCollege Basketball
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Canon-McMillan High School, Fire, Local TV


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – A firefighter was hospitalized after a fire at the Canon-McMillan High School Football field on Friday night.

The fire was reported around 10 p.m. according to Canonsburg Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Timothy Solobay. Solobay also said a firefighter was transported from the scene to the hospital due to an unrelated heart issue.

The fire was minor, according to Solobay, who said it started at a heater in the women’s bathroom and burned part of the roof.

There was no damage to the field.

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information as it becomes available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s