



WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – A firefighter was hospitalized after a fire at the Canon-McMillan High School Football field on Friday night.

The fire was reported around 10 p.m. according to Canonsburg Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Timothy Solobay. Solobay also said a firefighter was transported from the scene to the hospital due to an unrelated heart issue.

The fire was minor, according to Solobay, who said it started at a heater in the women’s bathroom and burned part of the roof.

There was no damage to the field.

