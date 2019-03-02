



Capone

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Capone is a wonderful older Labrador Retriever mix with a zest for life! He is incredibly smart and can be very playful when he wants to be. Because he can become very excited, Capone would prefer to be the only pet in an adult-only family who has experience with dogs and force-free training techniques. Training and working on enrichment are how Capone bonds with his human friends. So, if he sounds like your kind of guy, come to Animal Friends and meet Capone!

To find out more about how to adopt Capone, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Twizzler & Joey

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

I was one of 17 cats dumped in totes overnight at the shelter. At first, I was a little shy, but now I meow at anyone near my cage to try to get them to stop for a visit. As soon as they open the door, I just can’t get enough of them! I head butt, lean sideways and meow for more if they stop petting me!

I also have a very playful side and love my kitty fishing pole with the blue blinking psycho mouse! I just can’t wait to go home with my new family because I plan to spend the rest of my life lovin’ them!

Please watch my video, you can see me trying to sing to the music!

To find out more about how to adopt Twizzler, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Joey came to us very under-nourished. He has filled out and is quite a handsome guy now! He is loves spending time with volunteers and taking walks in the field. While he looks big and tough, he walks very well and loves it when you stop to talk to him and scratch his ears.

Joey is about 8-years-old and eligible for our Golden Buddies program that matches senior pets with senior citizens.

Stop by to meet Joey at the shelter. He is a super dog!

To find out more about how to adopt Joey, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

