



WAYNESBURG (KDKA) — Greene County Sheriff Brian Tennant was laid to rest Saturday.

He died Wednesday of an inoperable brain tumor.

Hundreds of local law enforcement and firefighters attended his funeral at the First Baptist Church in Waynesburg.

Tennant served Greene County as a police officer, firefighter and eventually as sheriff.

“Brian was always there to step up. He worked well with everybody in the community, as well as officers. He was a guy you could rely on,” Waynesburg Borough Police Chief Robert Toth said.

“If more people maintained a positive attitude and never complained — and he certainly had lots of reasons to complain, he never did. This community, this county, this area, the entire country, the world would be in a much better state if people faced everything that he did and still chose to be the person that he was ’cause certainly anyone would have understood if he didn’t want to. If he wanted to give up, he never did,” Jessica Tennant, Brian’s wife, said.

A procession followed the casket to Greene County Memorial Park, where Tennant was laid to rest.