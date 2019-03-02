



NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Aaron Calixte and Jamal Bieniemy both scored season highs with 22 points, and Oklahoma defeated West Virginia 92-80 on Saturday.

Kristian Doolittle scored 15 points and Brady Manek added 14 for the Sooners (18-11, 6-10 Big 12 Conference), who have won three of four to strengthen their case for an NCAA Tournament bid.

Jermaine Haley scored a season-high 23 points and Jordan McCabe added 18 for West Virginia (11-18, 3-13), which has lost six of seven.

West Virginia won the first meeting 79-71 on Feb. 2.

Oklahoma fell behind in the early minutes before taking charge. The Sooners shot 58 percent in the first half to take a 42-28 lead at the break. Bieniemy scored 12 points in the first half.

Oklahoma led 54-41 in the second half before going on a 13-2 run to put the game out of reach.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: The Mountaineers broke their five-game losing streak with a 104-96 triple-overtime win over TCU on Tuesday, but they went right back to playing the way they did during their skid.

Oklahoma: The win strengthened the Sooners’ chances of making it to the NCAA Tournament. A home loss to a struggling West Virginia squad would have been damaging.

UP NEXT

West Virginia hosts Iowa State on Wednesday.

Oklahoma hosts Kansas on Tuesday.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)