



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Beginning at midnight, PennDOT’s North Shore shed is expected to be a flurry of activity.

That’s when PennDOT’s trucks will begin rolling into their salt piles all around the region.

The Pittsburgh area could be looking at a half foot of snow. Severe winter weather conditions are on the way that could making travel very hazardous, according to an alert from the National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh. Possible heavy snow is predicted.

PennDOT says its crews are ready and with snow expected beginning Sunday morning, PennDOT says it got ahead of the snow in advance to assist motorists.

KDKA spoke to Safety Press Officer Yasmeen Manyisha for PennDOT District 11.

“Pretreating is actually brine, which our crews will go out and do. It’s a water salt mix, and really, that allows us to put a barrier between the snow that’s falling and the roadway,” Manyisha said.

Bridges and overpasses in particular have been pretreated, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT says full crews will be out on area roadways beginning Sunday morning to prepare for any weather that comes.

Motorists also need to be vigilant to the changing situation, according to PennDOT, especially those driving commercial vehicles.

Some vehicle restrictions are expected to be in place during the storm for tractor trailers and other weighted trucks so plan in advance and use caution.

Couple this with bitter cold temperatures arriving with lows in the single digits and driving could be treacherous.

