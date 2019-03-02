



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh area is bracing for as much as half-a-foot of snow on Sunday, with bitter cold temperatures to follow on Monday.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Most of the KDKA viewing area is under a winter storm watch until Monday morning. The watch is expected to be upgraded to a warning before Sunday morning.

Saturday is expected to remain mostly clear, but when the snow arrives on Sunday we are expected to see widespread accumulation, with heavy snow possible in some areas.

How heavy?

The Pittsburgh area is expected to see up to half-a-foot, but the Laurel Highlands and southern parts of the KDKA viewing area could see up to 11 inches in the highest elevations.

Snow showers will arrive from the southwest, with the majority of the accumulation expected between 4-8 p.m.

On Monday, bitter cold temperatures arrive, with lows in the single digits through at least Wednesday.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.