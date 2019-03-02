



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two women are facing charges after police found a large amount of marijuana in their vehicle near a 3-month-old child.

According to a criminal complaint, officers spotted a vehicle with expired inspection and emission stickers near South Main Street and the West End Circle around 8:45 p.m. Friday.

Officers pulled the vehicle over on Saw Mill Run Boulevard.

The criminal complaint says the officers could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver, 22-year-old Imani Green, allegedly told officers that she had just smoked a few seconds ago.

Officers also noticed two small bags of marijuana sitting in the passenger side door and saw an infant child in the back seat of the vehicle.

Green and the passenger, 18-year-old Ashae Green, were both asked to exit the vehicle while officers performed a search.

Police say they found multiple bags of marijuana and a digital scale.

Some of the marijuana was found inside a purse with baby clothes and Imani Green’s driver’s license. Other bags of marijuana and the scale were found in a birthday bag next to the child’s car seat.

Both Imani Green and Ashae Green were taken into custody and sent to the Allegheny County Jail.

The child was released into a relative’s custody.

Both women are facing multiple charges, including endangering the welfare of children and possession with intent to deliver.