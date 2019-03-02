SEVERE WEATHER:Winter Storm Warning Issued Ahead Of Sunday's Storm
NEW YORK (AP) – Josh Williams had 14 points and six rebounds as Robert Morris beat Wagner 69-60 on Saturday.

Jon Williams had 12 points and eight assists for Robert Morris (16-15, 11-7 Northeast Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Yannis Mendy added 10 points. Charles Bain had 10 points for the visiting team.

Romone Saunders had 26 points and nine rebounds for the Seahawks (13-16, 8-10), whose losing streak reached four games. Elijah Davis added 17 points.

The Colonials improved to 2-0 against the Seahawks on the season. Robert Morris defeated Wagner 57-51 on Jan. 26.

The Colonials and the Seahawks next take the floor in the Northeast Conference Tournament.

