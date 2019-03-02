SEVERE WEATHER:Winter Storm Warning Issued Ahead Of Sunday's Storm
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:35 AMMadam Secretary
    01:35 AMPerson of Interest
    02:35 AMMade in Hollywood
    03:05 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    03:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County Medical Society, Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz, Local TV, Synagogue Shooting


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Medical Society honored a doctor who was killed in the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting Saturday.

The doctor who shared a practice with Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz for 32 years was told he was in a meeting in a side room at the time of the shooting and went into the main sanctuary after hearing gunshots.

Jerry Rabinowitz (Photo Provided)

“Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz performed the utmost selfless act by rushing in to save his fellow congregants and that’s what we’re here to honor today. It’s what physicians, nurses, physician assistants, nurse practitioners do every day,” Adele Towers, president of the Allegheny County Medical Society Foundation, said.

Rabinowitz’s wife attended Saturday’s event to honor his life and memory.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The medical society continued by honoring all the men and women who worked tirelessly that day to help those in need, both at the scene and in area hospitals.

“It’s the day-to-day care of patients carried to its extreme,” Mark Goodman, former president of the Allegheny County Medical Society Foundation, said.

The society also honored doctors both young and old, including a group of 22 physicians who have worked in the area for 50 years.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s