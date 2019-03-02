



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Medical Society honored a doctor who was killed in the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting Saturday.

The doctor who shared a practice with Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz for 32 years was told he was in a meeting in a side room at the time of the shooting and went into the main sanctuary after hearing gunshots.

“Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz performed the utmost selfless act by rushing in to save his fellow congregants and that’s what we’re here to honor today. It’s what physicians, nurses, physician assistants, nurse practitioners do every day,” Adele Towers, president of the Allegheny County Medical Society Foundation, said.

Rabinowitz’s wife attended Saturday’s event to honor his life and memory.

The medical society continued by honoring all the men and women who worked tirelessly that day to help those in need, both at the scene and in area hospitals.

“It’s the day-to-day care of patients carried to its extreme,” Mark Goodman, former president of the Allegheny County Medical Society Foundation, said.

The society also honored doctors both young and old, including a group of 22 physicians who have worked in the area for 50 years.