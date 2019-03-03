SEVERE WEATHER:Winter Weather Advisory Goes Into Effect At 10 a.m., Up To 6 Inches Expected
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A person in Mercer County is missing 40 bales of hay.

According to a statement from the Pennsylvania State Police, authorities are searching for suspects who stole hay from a person in Perry Township.

Police say that the 40 bales of hay were taken from a location on Fredonia Road on March 2. The crime occurred between 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., according to state police.

An investigation by police is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police.

