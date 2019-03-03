



CONCORD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed in Butler County on Saturday.

It happened just after 9 p.m. on Oneida Valley Road in Concord Township.

Pennsylvania State Police say 37-year-old Jennifer Shoaf, of Chicora, was walking at the intersection of Tipple Lane and Oneida Valley Road.

Shoaf flagged down a passing motorist who was traveling northbound. The motorist then turned to travel southbound.

Police say Shoaf staggered and fell into the northbound lane of traffic. The passing motorist stopped and tried to signal northbound traffic by flashing their high beams.

According to state police, a driver traveling northbound on Oneida Valley Road couldn’t see Shoaf in the road due to lighting conditions and struck her. Shoaf was then struck by a second vehicle.

Shoaf sustained fatal injuries.