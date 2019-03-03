



ETNA (KDKA) — Injuries were reported after a multivehicle crash in Etna on Sunday.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on State Route 28 at the State Route 8 exit.

Etna: Multi-vehicle crash with injuries – State Route 28 SB closed at State Route 8. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) March 3, 2019

Allegheny County officials say multiple vehicles were involved.

It is unclear how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.

#BREAKING: Rt 28 south closed in Sharpsburg due to extreme icy conditions and several minors wrecks. Traffic being forced off at Rt 8/Etna exit. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/HxsiUOpuUm — Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) March 3, 2019

State Route 28 southbound was closed in the area.

