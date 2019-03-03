SEVERE WEATHER:Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Until 1 A.M. Monday
ETNA (KDKA) — Injuries were reported after a multivehicle crash in Etna on Sunday.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on State Route 28 at the State Route 8 exit.

Allegheny County officials say multiple vehicles were involved.

It is unclear how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.

State Route 28 southbound was closed in the area.

