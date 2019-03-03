



WHITE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Members of an Indiana County church that was destroyed in a fire did not let that stop them from worshiping Sunday.

Everything inside Harmony Grove Lutheran Church in Washington Township was destroyed in a blaze on Feb. 26. Police say the blaze was intentional; one fire started in the basement and a second fire was started near the altar.

RELATED STORY: Indiana County Church Fire Ruled Arson

On Sunday, members of the church attended a combined service at the Grove Chapel Lutheran Church in White Township.

Churchgoers said they expect to keep going to that church until further notice.

Police have not released any updates in the arson investigation.