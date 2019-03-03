



ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was trapped inside a vehicle after a crash in Westmoreland County on Sunday.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Melwood Road in Allegheny Township.

According to emergency dispatchers, one vehicle was involved in the crash.

One person was trapped in the vehicle and later transported to a local hospital.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

Melwood Road was closed for more than an hour while crews were on the scene. The road reopened just before 10 p.m.

