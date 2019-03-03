



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Officials say that road crews in the city of Pittsburgh will begin work at 12 p.m. Sunday.

The city declared a Snow Level 2, according to their website, in preparation for Sunday’s snowstorm that has the potential to blanket the region with up to six inches of snow in some places.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the majority of western Pennsylvania. The advisory took effect at 10 a.m. on Sunday and will remain in effect until 1 a.m. Monday.

Overnight Sunday the NWS downgraded parts of Allegheny, Westmoreland, Greene and Fayette counties from a Winter Storm Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory.

Road crews within the city will begin to clear roads starting at 12 p.m. Sunday and will work throughout the day and into the night. According to officials, a night shift will come in at 6 p.m. and work a 12-hour shift.

Department of Public Works crews will focus on pre-treating secondary streets until the snow begins to fall. The city says that road crews will apply its blue-tinted magnesium chloride rock salt as temperatures begin to fall Monday morning. The new rock salt is more effective at lower temperatures, according to officials.

Park crews will begin to clear sidewalks, parking lots, bridge sidewalks and steps beginning at 4 a.m. Monday.

Residents in the city of Pittsburgh can track snow plows in live time using the Snow Plow Tracker App.

